Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, EA, DDOG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 25,856 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 2,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 8,138 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 813,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 626 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) options are showing a volume of 20,153 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $92 strike call option expiring August 28, 2020, with 1,585 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,500 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $92 strike highlighted in orange:

