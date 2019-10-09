Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, BLDR, X

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 35,332 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.7% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring October 11, 2019, with 2,092 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,200 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) options are showing a volume of 7,771 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 777,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of BLDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 959,535 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 4,841 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 484,100 underlying shares of BLDR. Below is a chart showing BLDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And United States Steel Corp. (Symbol: X) options are showing a volume of 117,965 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 75.4% of X's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,199 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of X. Below is a chart showing X's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, BLDR options, or X options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.