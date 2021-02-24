Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGNA, NTNX, PTON

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), where a total volume of 10,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 9,263 contracts, representing approximately 926,300 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 55,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

