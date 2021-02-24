Markets
TGNA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGNA, NTNX, PTON

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in TEGNA Inc (Symbol: TGNA), where a total volume of 10,934 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 71.1% of TGNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,100 underlying shares of TGNA. Below is a chart showing TGNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 9,263 contracts, representing approximately 926,300 underlying shares or approximately 69.9% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34.50 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON) options are showing a volume of 55,776 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.9% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,100 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGNA options, NTNX options, or PTON options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGNA NTNX PTON

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest