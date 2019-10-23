Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TER, SAM, PLCE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), where a total of 9,576 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 957,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,400 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Boston Beer Co Inc (Symbol: SAM) options are showing a volume of 808 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 80,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of SAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 184,605 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $440 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,700 underlying shares of SAM. Below is a chart showing SAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $440 strike highlighted in orange:

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) options are showing a volume of 2,122 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 486,910 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 1,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,200 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TER options, SAM options, or PLCE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.