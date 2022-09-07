Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TEN, TRTN, WOR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN), where a total volume of 3,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 396,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) options are showing a volume of 1,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) saw options trading volume of 632 contracts, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TEN options, TRTN options, or WOR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.