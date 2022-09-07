Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TEN, TRTN, WOR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tenneco Inc (Symbol: TEN), where a total volume of 3,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 396,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of TEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 824,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,200 underlying shares of TEN. Below is a chart showing TEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) options are showing a volume of 1,768 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 176,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,680 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,600 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR) saw options trading volume of 632 contracts, representing approximately 63,200 underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 138,405 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,000 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

