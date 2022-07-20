Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, OKTA, ZS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 30,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 7,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 757,100 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 14,819 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 12,570 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,900 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TDOC options, OKTA options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

