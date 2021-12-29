Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, NKE, BLL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 26,024 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,280 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 228,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Nike (Symbol: NKE) saw options trading volume of 34,368 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.9% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring December 31, 2021, with 4,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,400 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL) options are showing a volume of 10,994 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of BLL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 450,400 underlying shares of BLL. Below is a chart showing BLL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

