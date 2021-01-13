Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TDOC, JBLU, LAD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total of 21,689 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.3% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 22, 2021, with 2,904 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,400 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

JetBlue Airways Corp (Symbol: JBLU) options are showing a volume of 59,032 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of JBLU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 42,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares of JBLU. Below is a chart showing JBLU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) saw options trading volume of 1,767 contracts, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares or approximately 67.3% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 262,590 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,000 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

