Notable Wednesday Option Activity: T, DRI, CXW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 507,968 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 42.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 140,147 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Symbol: DRI) saw options trading volume of 23,492 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 107.6% of DRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,000 underlying shares of DRI. Below is a chart showing DRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) options are showing a volume of 19,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 100.9% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 1,797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,700 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

