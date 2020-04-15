Notable Wednesday Option Activity: T, ABT, BBBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 349,678 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.1% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 59.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $31 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 109,180 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $31 strike highlighted in orange:

Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) saw options trading volume of 80,505 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of ABT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 6,318 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 631,800 underlying shares of ABT. Below is a chart showing ABT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY) options are showing a volume of 68,127 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.3% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 12,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

