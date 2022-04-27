Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SWTX, SKX, HIW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX), where a total volume of 4,089 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 408,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.7% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 482,940 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,000 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) saw options trading volume of 10,714 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 78.9% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring May 06, 2022, with 2,029 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,900 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:
And Highwoods Properties, Inc. (Symbol: HIW) options are showing a volume of 3,704 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.6% of HIW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 496,460 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of HIW. Below is a chart showing HIW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
