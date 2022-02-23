Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SWTX, HD, BNFT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SWTX), where a total volume of 6,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 672,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 192.2% of SWTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 349,755 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of SWTX. Below is a chart showing SWTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) saw options trading volume of 64,989 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 135.9% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 10,213 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:
And Benefitfocus Inc (Symbol: BNFT) options are showing a volume of 1,164 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 116,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.5% of BNFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 111,425 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,155 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,500 underlying shares of BNFT. Below is a chart showing BNFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
