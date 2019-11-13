Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SWK, MCHP, AMD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), where a total volume of 5,747 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 574,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.3% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,568 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,800 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) saw options trading volume of 10,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of MCHP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,800 underlying shares of MCHP. Below is a chart showing MCHP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 250,883 contracts, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 53.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 18,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

