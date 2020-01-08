Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SWK, MCD, FDX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), where a total of 16,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 37,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 44,412 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 110.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 16,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SWK options, MCD options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.