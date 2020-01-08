Markets
SWK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SWK, MCD, FDX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Symbol: SWK), where a total of 16,636 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 163% of SWK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,600 underlying shares of SWK. Below is a chart showing SWK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 37,722 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.7% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,886 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 44,412 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 110.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring January 10, 2020, with 16,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SWK options, MCD options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SWK MCD FDX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular