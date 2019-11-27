Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STZ, NOC, FSLR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 5,755 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 575,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 1,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) options are showing a volume of 4,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 424,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of NOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,730 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $352.50 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 729 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,900 underlying shares of NOC. Below is a chart showing NOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $352.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 3,757 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 375,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.9% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 897,680 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring November 29, 2019, with 1,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,800 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STZ options, NOC options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

