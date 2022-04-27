Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STX, IDXX, GM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 9,852 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 985,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $81 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,457 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $81 strike highlighted in orange:
Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (Symbol: IDXX) saw options trading volume of 2,683 contracts, representing approximately 268,300 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of IDXX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 471,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $570 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 1,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,200 underlying shares of IDXX. Below is a chart showing IDXX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $570 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) saw options trading volume of 98,506 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of GM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 5,308 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 530,800 underlying shares of GM. Below is a chart showing GM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:
