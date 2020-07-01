Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STMP, CROX, BLMN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total of 1,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 290,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 7,527 contracts, representing approximately 752,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) saw options trading volume of 25,658 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,500 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STMP options, CROX options, or BLMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.