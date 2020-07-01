Markets
STMP

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: STMP, CROX, BLMN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total of 1,692 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 169,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.3% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 290,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,100 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) saw options trading volume of 7,527 contracts, representing approximately 752,700 underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Bloomin' Brands Inc (Symbol: BLMN) saw options trading volume of 25,658 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.9% of BLMN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 8,485 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,500 underlying shares of BLMN. Below is a chart showing BLMN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STMP options, CROX options, or BLMN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STMP CROX BLMN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular