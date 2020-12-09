Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SSTK, UBER, INOV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 5,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 523,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.1% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 265,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 16,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Inovalon Holdings Inc (Symbol: INOV) options are showing a volume of 7,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.6% of INOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares of INOV. Below is a chart showing INOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, UBER options, or INOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.