Markets
SSTK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SSTK, UBER, INOV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Shutterstock Inc (Symbol: SSTK), where a total volume of 5,234 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 523,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.1% of SSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 365,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 2,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,300 underlying shares of SSTK. Below is a chart showing SSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 265,540 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 141.5% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 16,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Inovalon Holdings Inc (Symbol: INOV) options are showing a volume of 7,474 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 747,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 127.6% of INOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 585,620 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,864 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 586,400 underlying shares of INOV. Below is a chart showing INOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SSTK options, UBER options, or INOV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSTK UBER INOV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular