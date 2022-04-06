Markets
SQ

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, STAA, RKT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 104,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 3,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 3,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 25,358 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.88 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, STAA options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQ STAA RKT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular