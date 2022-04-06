Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, STAA, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 104,232 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 21.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring April 08, 2022, with 3,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) options are showing a volume of 3,038 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) saw options trading volume of 25,358 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 48.8% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.88 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 283,700 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.88 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SQ options, STAA options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.