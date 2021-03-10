Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, GE, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total volume of 120,837 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 9,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 935,400 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 754,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 75.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.8% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 84.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13.50 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 54,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 113.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $122 strike call option expiring March 12, 2021, with 47,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $122 strike highlighted in orange:

