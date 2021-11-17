Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, F, LULU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Square Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 78,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 119.6% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 5,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 573,700 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) options are showing a volume of 1.4 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 135.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 115.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 216,123 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21.6 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 7,783 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 778,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 710,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $460 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 29,600 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $460 strike highlighted in orange:

