Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SQ, CARS, BXC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Block Inc (Symbol: SQ), where a total of 118,365 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.3% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,200 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
Cars.com Inc (Symbol: CARS) options are showing a volume of 2,574 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 257,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of CARS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 534,435 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,600 underlying shares of CARS. Below is a chart showing CARS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
And BlueLinx Holdings Inc (Symbol: BXC) options are showing a volume of 799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 79,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of BXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 168,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,000 underlying shares of BXC. Below is a chart showing BXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
