Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPR, PFGC, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR), where a total of 6,552 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 655,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.6% of SPR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,296 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 229,600 underlying shares of SPR. Below is a chart showing SPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC) saw options trading volume of 5,377 contracts, representing approximately 537,700 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,000 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 6,121 contracts, representing approximately 612,100 underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 1,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,400 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPR options, PFGC options, or LMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.