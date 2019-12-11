Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPPI, AIG, WWE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: SPPI), where a total volume of 4,438 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 443,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.1% of SPPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,645 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,500 underlying shares of SPPI. Below is a chart showing SPPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG) options are showing a volume of 16,732 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of AIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 475,000 underlying shares of AIG. Below is a chart showing AIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE) options are showing a volume of 4,227 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 422,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.3% of WWE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,060 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 206,000 underlying shares of WWE. Below is a chart showing WWE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

