Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPOT, UAL, ALGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT), where a total of 19,165 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.3% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 2,978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 297,800 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 144,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 120.8% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 11,248 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) saw options trading volume of 6,701 contracts, representing approximately 670,100 underlying shares or approximately 107.3% of ALGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 624,525 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $450 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 909 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,900 underlying shares of ALGN. Below is a chart showing ALGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPOT options, UAL options, or ALGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.