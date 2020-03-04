Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, CLF, ISRG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 13,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 83,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 29,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 5,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, CLF options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

