Markets
SPLK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPLK, CLF, ISRG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Splunk Inc (Symbol: SPLK), where a total volume of 13,812 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.8% of SPLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 06, 2020, with 725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,500 underlying shares of SPLK. Below is a chart showing SPLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 83,805 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.8% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 29,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) options are showing a volume of 5,159 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 515,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of ISRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 749,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $650 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 26,400 underlying shares of ISRG. Below is a chart showing ISRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $650 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SPLK options, CLF options, or ISRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPLK CLF ISRG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular