Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPG, STNG, PTEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), where a total volume of 8,944 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 894,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.6% of SPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,083 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,300 underlying shares of SPG. Below is a chart showing SPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) options are showing a volume of 4,879 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.3% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 915,260 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,400 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) saw options trading volume of 10,837 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SPG options, STNG options, or PTEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

