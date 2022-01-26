Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SPCE, AGEN, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE), where a total volume of 91,794 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 16,007 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Agenus Inc (Symbol: AGEN) saw options trading volume of 15,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of AGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $4 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 14,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AGEN. Below is a chart showing AGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 30,013 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

