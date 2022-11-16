Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SONO, NTNX, ABNB

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO), where a total volume of 20,445 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 92.8% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring November 25, 2022, with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) saw options trading volume of 19,061 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 91.1% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 7,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,500 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Airbnb Inc (Symbol: ABNB) options are showing a volume of 65,504 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of ABNB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 18,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of ABNB. Below is a chart showing ABNB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
