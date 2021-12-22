Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNOW, BIIB, RKT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW), where a total of 18,812 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.6% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 1,452 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,200 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

Biogen Inc (Symbol: BIIB) saw options trading volume of 5,983 contracts, representing approximately 598,300 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of BIIB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 28, 2022, with 1,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,700 underlying shares of BIIB. Below is a chart showing BIIB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 16,901 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike call option expiring December 23, 2021, with 2,495 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 249,500 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNOW options, BIIB options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

