Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNBR, SAVE, ALB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sleep Number Corp (Symbol: SNBR), where a total of 4,569 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 456,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 122.2% of SNBR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 373,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 1,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,500 underlying shares of SNBR. Below is a chart showing SNBR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Spirit Airlines Inc (Symbol: SAVE) options are showing a volume of 111,971 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122% of SAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 31,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of SAVE. Below is a chart showing SAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) options are showing a volume of 12,617 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 165,200 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNBR options, SAVE options, or ALB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.