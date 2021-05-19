Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNA, ZM, IOVA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), where a total of 3,280 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 328,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.3% of SNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 363,160 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,100 underlying shares of SNA. Below is a chart showing SNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 25,989 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 88.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,407 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,700 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: IOVA) options are showing a volume of 17,624 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.5% of IOVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,901 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,100 underlying shares of IOVA. Below is a chart showing IOVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

