Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SMG, TOL, MLM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG), where a total of 2,079 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 207,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.9% of SMG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 293,035 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,200 underlying shares of SMG. Below is a chart showing SMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL) options are showing a volume of 16,063 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of TOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 4,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 416,300 underlying shares of TOL. Below is a chart showing TOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) saw options trading volume of 3,469 contracts, representing approximately 346,900 underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 500,425 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 54,600 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SMG options, TOL options, or MLM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.