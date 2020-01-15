Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SLB, HUM, UI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB), where a total of 73,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.3% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 7,197 contracts, representing approximately 719,700 underlying shares or approximately 71.9% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 1,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,600 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) options are showing a volume of 1,804 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 180,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.9% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 251,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 175 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,500 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

