Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SKY, MSFT, CSTM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skyline Champion Corp (Symbol: SKY), where a total of 3,811 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 381,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 74% of SKY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 515,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,527 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,700 underlying shares of SKY. Below is a chart showing SKY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 347,338 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 34.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $315 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 56,943 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM) saw options trading volume of 4,619 contracts, representing approximately 461,900 underlying shares or approximately 71.7% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 644,300 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKY options, MSFT options, or CSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.