Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SKX, CPRI, EBAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX), where a total of 7,272 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 727,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 3,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,600 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) options are showing a volume of 9,618 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 961,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 2,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,700 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And eBay Inc. (Symbol: EBAY) options are showing a volume of 32,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of EBAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 3,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,000 underlying shares of EBAY. Below is a chart showing EBAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SKX options, CPRI options, or EBAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
