Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SKIN, SPCE, CZR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Beauty Health Co (Symbol: SKIN), where a total volume of 19,717 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.3% of SKIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,612 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 461,200 underlying shares of SKIN. Below is a chart showing SKIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPCE) saw options trading volume of 244,800 contracts, representing approximately 24.5 million underlying shares or approximately 91% of SPCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 34,369 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of SPCE. Below is a chart showing SPCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 23,903 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 83.5% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SKIN options, SPCE options, or CZR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.