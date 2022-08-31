Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SIG, R, THO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 4,771 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 477,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.1% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 744,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring September 02, 2022, with 352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,200 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Ryder System, Inc. (Symbol: R) options are showing a volume of 2,102 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 210,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of R's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 342,855 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,200 underlying shares of R. Below is a chart showing R's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 3,842 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 384,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.1% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 639,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,300 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SIG options, R options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

