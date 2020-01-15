Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SIG, FDX, ADBE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG), where a total volume of 17,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 82.9% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 6,392 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,200 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21.50 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) options are showing a volume of 34,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 3,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,200 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 15,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,000 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

