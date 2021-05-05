Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SHOO, SPWR, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Steven Madden Ltd. (Symbol: SHOO), where a total volume of 4,514 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 451,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 76.8% of SHOO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 587,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,500 underlying shares of SHOO. Below is a chart showing SHOO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

SunPower Corp (Symbol: SPWR) options are showing a volume of 30,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.7% of SPWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring May 07, 2021, with 2,778 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,800 underlying shares of SPWR. Below is a chart showing SPWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 52,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.6% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 2,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 284,400 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SHOO options, SPWR options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

