Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SDGR, ARRY, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Schrodinger Inc (Symbol: SDGR), where a total volume of 8,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 877,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 113.5% of SDGR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 772,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 390,700 underlying shares of SDGR. Below is a chart showing SDGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) options are showing a volume of 22,655 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.7% of ARRY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 4,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,100 underlying shares of ARRY. Below is a chart showing ARRY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 66,455 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 108.9% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 7,755 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,500 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87.50 strike highlighted in orange:

