Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SCWX, ADBE, SAGE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in SecureWorks Corp (Symbol: SCWX), where a total volume of 2,188 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 218,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 105.9% of SCWX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 206,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,300 underlying shares of SCWX. Below is a chart showing SCWX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 20,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.3% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $520 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 86,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE) saw options trading volume of 8,988 contracts, representing approximately 898,800 underlying shares or approximately 96.4% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 931,995 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

