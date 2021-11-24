Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SCHW, NRG, ULTA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), where a total of 25,565 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.4% of SCHW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 16,922 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of SCHW. Below is a chart showing SCHW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 12,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 2,245 contracts, representing approximately 224,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 528,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring November 26, 2021, with 394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 39,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SCHW options, NRG options, or ULTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.