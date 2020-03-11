Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, REGN, LYV

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 52,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 6,292 contracts, representing approximately 629,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 1,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 19,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, REGN options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.