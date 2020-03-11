Markets
SBUX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, REGN, LYV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total volume of 52,631 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $71 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 2,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,200 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $71 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 6,292 contracts, representing approximately 629,200 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 1,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 176,700 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 19,319 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.3% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 5,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 533,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, REGN options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX REGN LYV

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular