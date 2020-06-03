Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, NEM, DG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 44,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 38,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 11,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

