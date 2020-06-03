Markets
SBUX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, NEM, DG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 44,659 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,400 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) options are showing a volume of 38,960 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of NEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 652,000 underlying shares of NEM. Below is a chart showing NEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG) options are showing a volume of 11,890 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of DG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of DG. Below is a chart showing DG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, NEM options, or DG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SBUX NEM DG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular