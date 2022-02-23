Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, FROG, CYH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 43,815 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,600 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
JFrog Ltd (Symbol: FROG) saw options trading volume of 3,961 contracts, representing approximately 396,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of FROG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 796,920 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 253,200 underlying shares of FROG. Below is a chart showing FROG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Community Health Systems, Inc. (Symbol: CYH) options are showing a volume of 7,499 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 749,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.7% of CYH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 6,957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,700 underlying shares of CYH. Below is a chart showing CYH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, FROG options, or CYH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
