Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, CALX, PFNX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX), where a total of 78,061 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 86.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 11,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Calix Inc (Symbol: CALX) options are showing a volume of 5,550 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 555,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77.9% of CALX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 712,135 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 2,887 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 288,700 underlying shares of CALX. Below is a chart showing CALX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Pfenex Inc (Symbol: PFNX) options are showing a volume of 2,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 203,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.9% of PFNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 294,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2020, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of PFNX. Below is a chart showing PFNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SBUX options, CALX options, or PFNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

