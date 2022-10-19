Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBH, ZM, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH), where a total of 19,843 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.1% of SBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares of SBH. Below is a chart showing SBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 45,375 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 120.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 54,720 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for SBH options, ZM options, or MRNA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.