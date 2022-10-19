Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SBH, ZM, MRNA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (Symbol: SBH), where a total of 19,843 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.1% of SBH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 8,328 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,800 underlying shares of SBH. Below is a chart showing SBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Zoom Video Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 45,375 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 120.8% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,000 underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 54,720 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 120.7% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

SBHZMMRNA

Stocks Options

