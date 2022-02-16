Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SAVA, CSCO, DGX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cassava Sciences Inc (Symbol: SAVA), where a total volume of 10,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of SAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 992 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 99,200 underlying shares of SAVA. Below is a chart showing SAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
Cisco Systems Inc (Symbol: CSCO) saw options trading volume of 113,305 contracts, representing approximately 11.3 million underlying shares or approximately 49.7% of CSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 6,889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,900 underlying shares of CSCO. Below is a chart showing CSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) options are showing a volume of 6,844 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 684,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.3% of DGX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,200 underlying shares of DGX. Below is a chart showing DGX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
