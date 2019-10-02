Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SAGE, NOW, PLCE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SAGE), where a total volume of 8,872 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 887,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 226.2% of SAGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 392,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,512 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,200 underlying shares of SAGE. Below is a chart showing SAGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) options are showing a volume of 33,256 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 196.5% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 12,117 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Children's Place Inc (Symbol: PLCE) saw options trading volume of 11,199 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 177.9% of PLCE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 629,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 4,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 498,300 underlying shares of PLCE. Below is a chart showing PLCE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

